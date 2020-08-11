Ram's Raptor-fighting 1500 TRX will debut on Aug. 17

Twitter

The world has been waiting for the Ram 1500 TRX for what seems like forever, with no clear debut date in sight. That changed Tuesday when Ram announced the planned debut date of Aug. 17 for its big, fast, Raptor-fighting machine.

The cool part is that -- like many car reveals these days -- the TRX is getting its unveiling online and that means that anyone can watch it live. The festivities are set to commence at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET) on Ram's Facebook and YouTube pages simultaneously.

The Ram 1500 TRX is Ram's answer to Ford's desert-jumping F-150 Raptor -- only in true FCA fashion, it's got a big nasty V8 under the hood, rather than a turbo V6.

It's also based on what is probably Roadshow's favorite full-size truck right now, the excellent Ram 1500. That means tons of interior refinements and a fantastic interior screen coupled with lots of generally easy-to-use and thoughtful design touches throughout the truck.

We also love that it's called the TRX because a T. rex is bigger and meaner than a raptor. FCA's product people may be a little juvenile at times, but damn, we can't help loving them for it.