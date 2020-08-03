2021 Ford F-150 Raptor spy shots reveal new suspension secrets

Enlarge Image F-150 Gen 14 Forum

You thought the hoopla surrounding the 2021 Ford F-150 had subsided, didn't you? Buckle up, because we still have a lot to learn about the new pickup, including info about a new F-150 Raptor.

Behold a wonderful look at the next F-150 Raptor courtesy of some new spy shots, thanks to the folks at the F-150 Gen14 forum. The photos, published Monday, clearly depict the latest F-150 and its evolutionary styling with a wide-body treatment common to the Raptor. Ford's cloaked the truck pretty well, so details are hard to come by, but if you dig the 2021 F-150, the Raptor model should look mighty fine, too.

The brave photographer was, perhaps more importantly, able to snap a few photos of the truck's underside as well. Said photos reveal a big change to the truck for the new model: leaf springs are out. Instead, the photos show a coil spring setup, which could give the next F-150 Raptor even more usability off the beaten path. In place of the leaf springs is a new structural mount, and the photos show the coil spring mount where the Fox shocks sit in the current truck. In turn, the shocks move forward slightly to make room.

One other interesting change is the exhaust. With the leaf springs out, it looks like Ford rerouted the exhaust. What engine this particular truck housed isn't clear, but it seems likely Ford will continue to outfit the Raptor with its twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 -- even though it just can't match the growl of the original Raptor.

We should see the 2021 F-150 Raptor debut later this year. Keep tuned for more info as we get it.