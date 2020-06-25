Ram TRX teased, off-road performance truck set for summer reveal

Ram/Twitter

It seems like Ram wants to steal just a little bit of thunder from crosstown rival Ford as it prepares to reveal the 2021 F-150 today.

Casually, Ram decided to drop the first piece of official information on the TRX via Twitter Thursday, and we now know we'll see the off-road performance truck debut in late summer. The teaser doesn't reveal anything aside from the debut timeframe, but the sound of the V8 engine is unmistakable as the truck does donuts in the sand.

The TRX, which we've often called the Rebel TRX in past reporting, will be Ram's challenger to the Ford F-150 Raptor, and it should pack quite a wallop.

Ram showed the Rebel TRX concept two years ago with a 575-horsepower version of the well-known supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine. However, rumors suggest we're in for least 707 hp. Fiat Chrysler has never plopped the Hellcat engine into something with fewer than 707 hp, so it does make sense. An eight-speed automatic should send power to heavy-duty four-wheel-drive system. Supposedly, it was set for a debut at the 2020 North American International Auto Show in Detroit this month before organizers scrapped the event amid thecoronavirus pandemic.

Surely, Ram will have more to share on the performance truck in the months to come.