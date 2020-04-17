2021 Nissan Rogue leak outs crossover's new look

car_secrets/Instagram

Behold what is almost certainly the 2021 Nissan Rogue that we aren't supposed to see until some time later this year.

The images began circulating via Instagram and fan forums on Thursday, and they perfectly match a set of renderings attached to a patent filing made earlier this year. The exterior takes on the latest corporate face with thin headlights and a bigger "V-Motion" grille, though the rear feels more familiar. According to the badging, we're looking at a well-equipped Rogue Platinum trim, and overall, there's a bit of a boxier, more upright shape to the crossover. Nissan declined to comment on the leaked photos.

Not only does the leak include exterior photos, but the Instagram post from an account titled cars_secrets also has images of the 2021 Rogue's interior. There's really no question these are the real deal since some of the leaked photos include at least one marketing blurb that explains optional wireless phone charging and Apple CarPlay. Ahead of the driver is a digital gauge cluster, and part of the leaked information mentions a 9-inch touchscreen and a head-up display. The gauges seem to incorporate the brand's own take on a virtual cockpit with a few customization features as well. It looks pretty nifty to me.

The rest of the interior includes the mentioned 9-inch touchscreen with physical buttons just below the screen for media and navigation controls. Below it, HVAC controls find a home, there's a new design for the gear selector, and at least one variant will offer some plushy-looking seats with diamond-pattern stitching.

Although Nissan didn't comment on the photos, the automaker told Roadshow we'll likely see the Rogue debut in the next couple of months before it goes on sale later this year. It's not clear if the Rogue was meant to debut at one of the many canceled auto shows amid the coronavirus pandemic, but if anything, we could see the crossover bow digitally.