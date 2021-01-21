2021 Kia Telluride will cost you a little more cash than last year's

Enlarge Image Craig Cole/Roadshow

Vehicle price increases for new model years aren't uncommon, and at Kia, prices for most of its cars and SUVs increased another $100 for 2021. The 2021 Kia Telluride is an outlier, however, with a slightly higher price hike. The brand this week shared prices for the mighty popular SUV that reveal a $200 price increase as it rolls into dealers.

But for those shopping the Telluride SX trim, the SUV's range-topping variant, prices increase by $300. Further, destination charges grow more expensive this year, too. Now, buyers will need to factor in a $1,255 mandatory charge, up by $55 from last year. So, all in all, the minimum extra a 2021 Telluride will set buyers back is $255. Not too bad, but then again, it all adds up when we saw the average new car price cross the $40,000 threshold at the end of 2020.

Thus far, these tiny price increases since the SUV's introduction haven't pushed buyers away. Last year, Kia boosted Telluride production to 100,000 SUVs annually because the model was so popular. Winning the 2020 North American Utility of the Year award probably didn't hurt either.