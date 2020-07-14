2021 Kia Telluride adds Nightfall appearance pack

Enlarge Image Kia

The Telluride has been a runaway success for Kia. The award-winning SUV has proved incredibly popular, and Kia can't crank 'em out fast enough. There aren't any major changes to the Telluride for the 2021 model year -- why mess with success? -- but Kia is offering a new Nightfall package on its largest SUV, which officially made its debut Tuesday.

As the name suggests, the Nightfall pack darkens much of the Telluride's exterior. The grille, 20-inch wheels, roof rails, window trim, skid plates, badges and headlamp bezels are all painted black, and overall, the treatment looks pretty good on the already-stylish Telluride SUV. Interestingly, opting for the Nightfall package doesn't lock you into the Ebony Black body color, either -- Kia says the darker elements are available with its Snow White Pearl, Everlasting Silver, Gravity Gray, Sangria, Black Copper and Dark Moss hues, as well. The 2021 Telluride can also be had in a new Wolf Gray paint -- most recently seen on the K5 sedan -- which is exclusive to the Nightfall pack.

The Nightfall appearance pack is a $1,295 option available on EX and SX models with all-wheel drive. The 2021 Telluride EX AWD starts at $40,560 while the SX AWD comes in at $45,260 (both prices include $1,170 for destination).

Kia isn't the only automaker to offer a blacked-out color scheme in the midsize SUV class. Honda offers the Black Edition trim on its Pilot, and Toyota previously sold the Highlander with its Nightshade package. (It's also worth reminding Toyota that a nightshade is a vegetable.) The Nightfall upgrade certainly looks good, and should only increase the Telluride's already strong appeal.