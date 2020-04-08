Kia Telluride named 2020 World Car of the Year

Enlarge Image Kia

The 2020 World Car Awards were announced on Wednesday, and the new Kia Telluride SUV took home top honors. Kia's impressive three-row crossover was named the overall World Car of the Year, as voted by a panel of 86 jurors from around the globe. (Full disclosure: The author is a World Car Awards juror.)

Another big win went to the Porsche Taycan EV, which took home two of the World Car Awards on Wednesday. Porsche's new electric car was named Performance Car of the Year and Luxury Car of the Year, both of which are well deserved.

The 2020 Urban Car of the Year award went to the 2020 Kia Soul EV, an electric runabout we've had the privilege to drive, but still isn't available for sale in the US. With its great functionality and impressive electric range, the Soul EV might be the affordable electric car to beat when it finally hits US soil.

Finally, a special nod goes to the 2020 Mazda3, which was named World Car Design of the Year. The four-door sedan is attractive, but that five-door hatch is one of the best-looking compact cars available today.

Now in its 15th year, the World Car Awards announcement normally takes place at the New York Auto Show. That event is one of many that's been canceled or postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, so the announcement was made online. The World Car Awards will have a presence at the rescheduled 2020 New York Auto Show, which is expected to take place in late August.