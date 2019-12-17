2021 GMC Yukon will show face in January

GMC

It's all coming together for General Motors' crucial trio of big SUVs. We saw the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and its larger Suburban brother debut this month; Cadillac plans to unveil the next Escalade in February and now GMC has made January the month of Yukon.

Jan. 14 is the day GMC will usher the 2021 Yukon into the world, and expect the Yukon XL to sit right along side it. GMC told Roadshow, "We will have a bold, capable and precisely crafted new Yukon to introduce in the new year. 2020 is set to be another great year for GMC."

With the Tahoe and Suburban snatching the latest Silverado's face, look for the new Yukon to put on the latest Sierra's look. That will give it some pretty prominent C-shaped headlights and a massive grille. A Denali model will surely pile on the chrome, too. Whether GMC differentiates the Yukon from the Tahoe more so than before is also something to watch for. The Sierra and Silverado finally gained distinct designs after twinning for over a decade.

The Tahoe also boasted a far different interior than the Silverado, so it's safe to assume the Yukon will do the same.

Following Yukon will be the Escalade in February, which we know will go even further in the interior design than the Tahoe and presumably the Yukon, too. It will pack a 38-inch-plus OLED screen on the dashboard, that's also curved. It takes a lot of inspiration from the Escala concept, which isn't a bad thing.

Each of these SUVs print money for GM, and if the automaker wants to realize its all-electric future, it's going to need to sell its fair share of utility vehicles to pay for the investments.