The 2021 Cadillac Escalade debuts Feb. 4, will appear at the Oscars

Hot on the heels of the debuts of the new Chevy Tahoe and Suburban, Cadillac has announced that the next-gen Escalade is debuting on Feb. 4, 2020. The reveal will take place in Beverly Hills, California, a suitably fancy place for Cadillac's most-expensive offering.

It's no coincidence that Feb. 4 is five days before the 2020 Academy Awards, too. Cadillac has had a large presence at the Oscars in the past few years in terms of advertising and product placement, and it seems like next year's will be no different. Cadillac's President Steve Carlisle told us to expect to see the new Escalade making a red-carpet appearance at the show, and that we may even see some stars arriving to the show in the new SUV.

While Cadillac hasn't divulged many details about the new Escalade and has only released the very cryptic teaser you see below, there's a lot we can infer from its lesser Chevy siblings. Those two have a new independent rear suspension, two updated V8 engines, a new 10-speed automatic transmission, and available air suspension. All of those things should be present on the Cadillac, but we don't expect the Chevy's new turbodiesel engine to make an appearance on the options list. Both the Tahoe and Suburban have grown in size, offering more passenger and cargo volume, and the Escalade and its longer Escalade ESV variant should match the dimensional growth.

The Chevys also have a slew of newly available tech and features like a 15-inch head-up display, a 10-inch touchscreen, a panoramic sunroof, a surround-view camera and a bunch of active-safety features. The Escalade is sure to take things up at least a few notches with a completely different (and much more luxurious) interior with a unique screen setup. It will also debut with Super Cruise, Cadillac's semi-autonomous driving system and may come with some new features. We also know the Escalade will get a fully electric variant a few years after it debuts.

After the Escalade debuts in a few months, it should go on sale by the end of 2020 with a bit of a price hike from the current model's $76,490 base price. The third and final piece of GM's new SUV puzzle will be the GMC Yukon, which we don't yet know the debut date for. Expect to see it at the Chicago Auto Show in February or by the New York Auto Show in April.