2018 GMC Yukon Denali XL: Big, but not the best

If you have to tow lots of gear or carry loads of people, nothing performs like a full-size SUV.
While the 2018 GMC Yukon Denali XL is extra-big, with seating for 7, the base SLE trim can fit 9 adults, thanks to first- and second-row bench seats.
Behind the massive grille of the Denali is 6.2-liter V8 engine, good for 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque.
The XL model is a full 19 feet long. Good luck driving in downtown San Francisco!
But thanks to that overall length, you can haul a lot of gear. You've got over 39 cubic feet of space behind the third row, expanding to nearly 95 cubic feet with both back rows folded.
If you want a car that doubles as a house, this isn't a bad choice.
A 10-speed automatic transmission shifts smoothly, but doesn't do much to help quench the Yukon's thirst for fuel. The EPA gives it a combined rating of just 16 mpg.
Two-wheel-drive Yukon Denalis can tow 8,400 pounds, though this XL with four-wheel drive reduces that number to a still-plenty-useful 7,900.
A fully loaded Yukon Denali XL will cost you over $80,000.
