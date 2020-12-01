2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition is the fastest Ford EV

With 480 horsepower on tap, it truly deserves its Mustang badge.

mustang-mach-e-gt-performance-edition-03
Ford

The Performance Edition Mach-E is the quickest EV that you can buy from Ford.

mustang-mach-e-gt-performance-edition-01
Ford

It's packing 480 horsepower and over 630 pound-feet of torque.

mustang-mach-e-gt-performance-edition-02
Ford

With the Performance Edition you also get special interior bits, badges and wheels.

mustang-mach-e-gt-performance-edition-04
Ford

Expect to be charging a lot though, because all that performance comes at a cost.

