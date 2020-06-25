2021 Ford F-150 reveal: Watch the unveiling video

Roadshow readers and truck fans alike: Thursday marked the 2021 Ford F-150 full-size pickup truck's big reveal day. We've got the full scoop on the 2021 F-150, including its cool new features and how it stacks up to the competition. The changes might look evolutionary at first glance, but the 2021 F-150 brings with it many major new features, including a PowerBoost hybrid drivetrain option, over-the-air updates, and an onboard generator. The truck is even ready to accept a hands-free driving mode, and there's a lot of framework here that will support the all-electric F-150 that's due in 2022.

There are lots of ways to watch the new F-Series' reveal. We've included the trusty YouTube livestream above, but you can catch the debut on Facebook and Twitter, should either be more your style.

UPDATE: Ford officially lifted the veil on the 2021 F-150 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 25.