2021 Ford Explorer gets fresh King Ranch duds

Ford's been building King Ranch editions of its trucks for two decades now and the luxurious trim has proved popular with customers. Now, according to an announcement on Wednesday, the Blue Oval is bringing the Western-inspired luxury trim to the 2021 Explorer.

The results are pretty cool. The interior of the Explorer King Ranch is slathered in all the hand-stitched two-tone "Del Rio" leather you could want and also includes real Sapele wood trim. The King Ranch also gets leather in places like the door tops for added fanciness.

Of course, there are also options packages available to increase comfort and convenience in the King Ranch Explorer. Among these is the Premium Technology Package which nets you multi-contour seats with massage functionality, a 10.1-inch center stack portrait-style touchscreen and a 14-speaker sound system by Bang & Olufsen.

King Ranch-specific touches on the Explorer's exterior include a painted mesh grille insert, 20-inch wheels with King Ranch center caps and chrome exhaust tips. There's plenty of King Ranch badging, so your neighbors will know exactly how hard you're balling.

The King Ranch is only available with the 365-horsepower 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 and a 10-speed automatic transmission. Unlike in previous Explorers, with the King Ranch buyers get rear-wheel drive as standard with the EcoBoost and all-wheel drive is an option. Buyers who want to tow stuff with their fancy new SUVs will be pleased to know that the King Ranch can pull 5,600 pounds with the optional towing package.

The 2021 Ford Explorer King Ranch will be available in dealers this spring, with a starting price of $53,595 for RWD and $55,595 for AWD, both including Ford's $1,245 destination charge.