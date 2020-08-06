The 2021 Ford Explorer will be a better deal for those shopping three-row SUVs.
Prices released via Ford's order guide show the base Explorer receives a $540 price cut and a final cost of $33,470 after a $1,245 destination charge. The bigger change comes from the volume-selling Explorer XLT trim. The SUV when fitted with either rear-wheel drive now costs $35,245. The outgoing model checks in at $38,170, reflecting a nearly $3,000 price decrease. The savings continue to the all-wheel drive model, too.
The cuts continue to the Explorer Limited models. Buyers will find a $45,955 starting price for the more luxurious SUV, compared to $49,625 -- a price cut of $3,670. Adding AWD reveals a price of $47,345, which still reflects the same $3,670 discount compared to the outgoing Explorer. If you want the hybrid powertrain here, good news as well; Ford dropped the price $2,675, or $2,875 when selecting AWD.
Moving into the upper rings of the Explorer portfolio, the ST model costs $2,135 less at $53,850 and the range-topping Explorer Platinum sees a $3,770 price reduction and now runs $55,725 -- a pretty large drop compared to the SUV's current $59,495 price tag.
Ford confirmed the prices with Roadshow but didn't comment further. While the Explorer remains a steady seller for Ford, the SUV's launch was anything but perfect. These price changes likely reflect a more realistic expectation, too. We always felt the upper trims were a tad expensive, especially noting how lovely of a vehicle the Lincoln Aviator is.
Discuss: 2021 Ford Explorer prices decline for new model year
