2021 Ford Explorer King Ranch brings big-horse energy to the Blue Oval's popular crossover

Ford is celebrating 20 years of King Ranch by offering the trim on its popular three-row Explorer SUV for the first time.

2021 Ford Explorer King Ranch
Ford

2021 Ford Explorer King Ranch

Ford's collaboration with King Ranch has gone on for 20 years now.

2021-explorer-king-ranch-001
Ford

And in all that time, the King Ranch badge has never graced the Explorer.

2021-explorer-king-ranch-003
Ford

That changes for 2021, with the introduction of the Explorer King Ranch.

2021-explorer-king-ranch-004
Ford

As in other, similarly badged models, the Explorer King Ranch gets covered in leather and wood accents.

2021-explorer-king-ranch-005
Ford

It also gets rear-wheel drive as standard, with a standard 3.0-liter EcoBoost.

2021-explorer-king-ranch-006
Ford

This is the first time that motor has been offered with RWD in the Explorer.

2021-explorer-king-ranch-007
Ford

There is also an optional tow package, giving the Explorer a 5,600-pound towing capacity.

2021-explorer-king-ranch-008
Ford

Exterior differences include a gray-painted mesh grille.

2021-explorer-king-ranch-009
Ford

As well as standard 20-inch wheels with King Ranch center caps. 

2021-explorer-king-ranch-010
Ford

Inside there is an advanced technology pack that gives a 14-speaker B&O stereo, among other things.

2021-explorer-king-ranch-011
Ford
2021-explorer-king-ranch-012
Ford
2021-explorer-king-ranch-013
Ford
2021-explorer-king-ranch-014
Ford
2021-explorer-king-ranch-015
Ford
2021-explorer-king-ranch-016
Ford
2021-explorer-king-ranch-017
Ford
2021-explorer-king-ranch-018
Ford
2021-explorer-king-ranch-019
Ford
2021-explorer-king-ranch-020
Ford
2021-explorer-king-ranch-021
Ford
2021-explorer-king-ranch-022
Ford
2021-explorer-king-ranch-023
Ford
