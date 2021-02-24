2021 Ford Explorer King Ranch brings big-horse energy to the Blue Oval's popular crossover

Ford is celebrating 20 years of King Ranch by offering the trim on its popular three-row Explorer SUV for the first time.
Ford's collaboration with King Ranch has gone on for 20 years now.
And in all that time, the King Ranch badge has never graced the Explorer.
That changes for 2021, with the introduction of the Explorer King Ranch.
As in other, similarly badged models, the Explorer King Ranch gets covered in leather and wood accents.
It also gets rear-wheel drive as standard, with a standard 3.0-liter EcoBoost.
This is the first time that motor has been offered with RWD in the Explorer.
There is also an optional tow package, giving the Explorer a 5,600-pound towing capacity.
Exterior differences include a gray-painted mesh grille.
As well as standard 20-inch wheels with King Ranch center caps.
Inside there is an advanced technology pack that gives a 14-speaker B&O stereo, among other things.
