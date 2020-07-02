2021 Ford Bronco reveal happening with a little magic from Disney

The 2021 Ford Bronco is headed to the small screen and the off-road SUV will receive primetime treatment.

Ford said on Thursday it plans to reveal the new Bronco across numerous Disney mediums and we'll see various short films premiere on ABC, ESPN, National Geographic and, the next day, Hulu. And we invite you to watch the reveal happen right here on Roadshow the same day. We'll have everything you need to welcome the Bronco back into the world.

As for how Ford plans to handle the reveal, each network will receive a different 3-minute-long short film featuring the "Bronco 4x4 family." The automaker said it had to scrap plans to reveal the Bronco at the 2020 North American International Auto Show, which organizers canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. So, it tapped Jimmy Chin, an Academy Award-winning director, and Disney to help create reveal stories for the SUV.

ABC, ESPN and National Geographic will each show a different film and the entire reveal should be about nine minutes long. For the broadcast network, ABC will reveal the SUV with country music singer Kip Moore during the CMA Best of the Fest concert experience. ESPN will reveal a "different Bronco model" during SportsCenter. National Geographic will feature Chin himself reveal "another Bronco" during the National Parks: Yosemite program.

The differentiated language suggests we'll not only see the four- and two-door Bronco models, but also what we've called the Ford Bronco Sport as well.

Reservations for the Bronco will open the same day after each film debuts during the first commercial slot of the 8:00 p.m. ET time slot. Just $100 will secure one of the SUVs.