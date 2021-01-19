Ford

As we approach the eagerly anticipated arrival of Ford's upcoming Bronco SUV, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Roadshow has obtained photos of the Bronco First Edition's black-on-black interior.

The First Edition is essentially a loaded variant with the Sasquatch package upgrades and more, including 17-inch wheels and beadlock-capable 35-inch tires with flared fenders to clear them, front and rear locking differentials, monotube Bilstein shocks and a 4.7 final drive ratio -- gear aimed at making the Bronco a fairly capable turn-key rock crawler.

Until now, we've only seen rendered images of the First Edition, but these new photos are our first clear look at the limited-edition Bronco's specific cabin trim.

The First Edition interior features heated Onyx Black leather seats with contrasting gray stitching. The front buckets feature bucking Bronco icons embossed on the backrest. The steering wheel features silver accents to match the silver main dashboard panel -- home to the Bronco's 12-inch touch display and B&O premium audio system.

Enlarge Image Ford Motor Company

The First Edition spec also includes a specific hood, body graphics and blacked-out exterior bits. The example pictured here is also sporting the First Edition's exclusive Lighting Blue paint.

The First Edition could end up being the rarest Bronco of them all. After selling out its initial allocation, Ford announced that it was doubling production of the limited-edition model, but that still only means 7,000 total First Edition examples will be built, starting at $60,800 for the two-door or $64,995 for the four-door pictured here.