2021 Ford Bronco First Edition rocks exclusive blue hue

Ford

The 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition is sold out, but if you're one of the lucky ones who nabbed one of the 7,000 SUVs, Ford revealed a special new option just for you. On Wednesday, Ford quietly slipped a tweet onto the internet showing the Bronco First Edition in Lightning Blue.

This new color will only be available for the First Edition and joins the roster of a handful of other colors reservations holders can choose from. Four other colors remain available Area 51, Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Cactus Gray, and Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat. While the color will be exclusive to the Bronco First Edition, it's not exclusive to the Bronco. You can walk into a Ford dealership today and take home a Ranger pickup finished in the identical color.

The First Edition not only comes first off the production line, but it's sort of a greatest hits album from other Bronco variants. Ford fits the variant with the twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter V6, the Wildtrak trim's beefier exterior components and the more luxurious options are all standard here.

Perhaps the exclusive blue color will help soothe some of the annoyance original reservation holders felt when Ford decided to up the production count for the First Edition. Originally Ford planned for just 3,500 of them. It's not clear if Ford oversold the variant or what, but days after the 3,500 sold out, Ford said it doubled the production run. But seriously, 7,000 is still a small production run.