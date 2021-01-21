2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is totally sold out

Enlarge Image Dodge

Order books for the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat opened this past November, but in fewer than three months, they're all spoken for. On Thursday, Dodge said it booked all 2,000 examples of the high-horsepower SUV to eager future owners. It wasn't totally clear how many of them Dodge planned to sell as it previously committed to building as many as it could in one year. Now, we know for sure that figure is 2,000.

There's still a little hope, however. All Durango SRT Hellcats may be sold, but the brand did allocate some of the orders to dealers to sell to customers. Definitely expect dealers to, you know, do their thing and mark the price up to infinity, but yes, you can still technically buy one. Before any markups, the SUV sells for $82,490 after a $1,495 destination fee.

If you land one, under the hood of the SUV you'll have the famed 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8, making 710 horsepower and 645 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission handles shifting duties and sends drivers from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds. All the while, it'll still tow 8,700 pounds. Oh, and you get a day's worth of performance driving coaching at Bondurant.

The first Durango SRT Hellcats will hit the streets this summer.