  • 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat
According to Dodge, this is the most-powerful SUV ever. 

The Durango's interior is a mix of great features and some less-than-stellar ideas. 

This snarling kitty hints at what's under the hood.

SRT Hellcat Durangos are powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 that belts out a whopping 710 horsepower. 

This SUV rolls on stylish 20-inch wheels.

There's room for six people in this mega-powered machine.

The Durango features FCA's new Uconnect 5 infotainment system. It's big, clear and mostly friendly. 

Huge Brembo brakes ensure you can control all that power.

The Durango's backseats are decently spacious and surprisingly comfortable. 

For more photos of the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, keep clicking through this gallery.

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: The speed-addict's SUV

