2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: The speed-addict's SUV

According to Dodge, this is the most-powerful SUV ever.
The Durango's interior is a mix of great features and some less-than-stellar ideas.
This snarling kitty hints at what's under the hood.
SRT Hellcat Durangos are powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 that belts out a whopping 710 horsepower.
This SUV rolls on stylish 20-inch wheels.
There's room for six people in this mega-powered machine.
The Durango features FCA's new Uconnect 5 infotainment system. It's big, clear and mostly friendly.
Huge Brembo brakes ensure you can control all that power.
The Durango's backseats are decently spacious and surprisingly comfortable.
