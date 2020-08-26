2021 Dodge Durango Hellcat costs $6,400 less than a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Enlarge Image Dodge

Dodge confirmed pricing for the 2021 Durango lineup on Wednesday, with the big-ticket SRT Hellcat coming in at $82,490, including $1,495 for destination. Of course, the entire Durango SUV model line gets a number of updates for 2021, with pricing starting at $33,260 for the base, V6-powered SXT.

The Durango SRT Hellcat packs a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine with 710 horsepower and 645 pound-feet of torque. This means it's able to accelerate to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds and will top out at 180 mph. Interestingly, this Durango costs a full $6,400 less than Fiat-Chrysler's other Hellcat-powered SUV, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, and honestly, to our eyes, the Dodge looks way cooler.

All 2021 Durango models get a small exterior design update, and the result is an SUV that's fresher and more attractive than before. Inside, the Durango can be had with FCA's fantastic new Uconnect 5 multimedia tech, housed on a 10.1-inch touchscreen.

In addition to the standard 3.6-liter V6, the Durango is available with Dodge's 5.7-liter Hemi V8. The cheapest way to get V8 power is with the rear-wheel-drive Durango R/T, which starts at $46,800 including destination. All-wheel drive is available on both V6 and V8 models.

A new R/T Tow N Go package joins the lineup for 2021, priced at $54,395. This gets you the 5.7-liter Hemi V8, Brembo brakes, SRT wheels, a performance exhaust and more. As its name suggests, the Tow N Go trim is where the Durango offers the most trailering capability, able to pull 8,700 pounds.

If the full-blown Durango Hellcat isn't your bag, Dodge will continue to offer the SRT 392 version, with V8 power and standard all-wheel drive. It's priced at a slightly more reasonable $64,490.

Here's a look at pricing for the full 2021 Durango lineup:

2021 Dodge Durango Pricing Model Price (incl. dest.) Durango SXT RWD $33,260 Durango SXT AWD $35,860 Durango GT RWD $37,460 Durango GT AWD $40,060 Durango R/T RWD $46,800 Durango R/T AWD $49,400 Durango R/T AWD Tow N Go $54,395 Durango Citadel RWD $49,300 Durango Citadel AWD $51,900 Durango SRT 392 $64,490 Durango SRT Hellcat $82,490

Dodge says the order books are open now for all 2021 Durango models except the Hellcat, with deliveries expected to start later this year. SRT Hellcat ordering will commence this fall and customers should get those 710-hp beasts in early 2021.