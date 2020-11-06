Orders for the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat are open

Dodge

If you're the kind of person who's been waiting excitedly for the release of Dodge and SRT's one-year-only demon-spawn (pun intended) Durango Hellcat, then we have good news for you. On Thursday, FCA announced that order books were open for the 710-horsepower family hauler with prices starting at $82,490, including destination.

The interesting thing about the 2021 Durango Hellcat is that even though it's not technically a limited-production product like the Demon, you're not likely to see many on the road ever. Dodge will sell as many of them as it can make in one year, but only in that one year. The reason for the truncated timeline is a change in the emissions regulations for vehicles in the Durango's class. During the model's online debut, FCA execs posited that there would be enough time to build around 2,000 examples of the big bad SUV.

In case you forgot, the Durango Hellcat offers 710 horsepower and 645 pound-feet of torque, with a 0-60 time of 3.5 seconds. Dodge claims that this big chonker will hit a top speed of 180 miles per hour and produce over 140 pounds of downforce, all while keeping its cred as a practical family vehicle. Hell, it'll even tow 8,700 pounds.

Of course, managing a vehicle of the Durango's size with all that power is likely to be a challenge, especially if you have the nerve necessary to turn off the electronic safety systems and give the gas pedal a stab. That's probably why Dodge also includes a one-day driving school at Bondurant in Chandler, Arizona, with each Durango Hellcat sold.

The 2021 Durango Hellcat is set to hit dealer showrooms sometime early in 2021.