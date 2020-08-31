2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye: Bring $80,000 to buy this 797-hp sedan

Enlarge Image Dodge

The Dodge Charger is back for 2021. It's lived a mighty long life so far in its current iteration, but somehow, the folks at Dodge continue to find ways to spice things up appropriately. And for 2021, the Charger SRT Hellcat receives the Redeye treatment. We already knew that, but now we have a price to go along with the bonkers amount of power onboard.

The brand said Monday a 2021 Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye will set you back $80,090 after a $1,495 destination charge. In comparison, a standard Charger SRT Hellcat costs $8,600 less at $71,490. But the Redeye isn't just a more sinister badge for the sedan: It brings 797 horsepower and 707 pound-feet of torque to the party, thanks to its supercharged 6.2-liter V8. If you do need to save the $8,600, the standard Charger Hellcat makes an extra 10 ponies now for a total of 717 hp. It's hardly a consolation prize.

Other goods bundled with the Charger Hellcat Redeye include Dodge's Line Lock for smoky burnouts, the Power Chiller to use the air conditioner as an ice box for intake air and Power Reserve to prime the intake manifold. Behind each of the wheels sits 15.7-inch two-piece rotors with Brembo calipers, too. You'll be able to nab 10-second quarter-mile times and clock 203 mph on a closed course, Dodge promises.

Dodge also dished out costs for the rest of the Charger lineup. If you simply want to buy into the Charger family, the least expensive sedan costs $31,490 for an SXT trim. There's no V8 involved, but the GT model helps the Charger look the part for a starting price of $33,490. The cheapest V8-powered Charger is the R/T, which starts at $38,490, and makes 370 hp from a 5.7-liter V8. Step into the Scat Pack for $42,590 and the power increases to 485 hp.

You'll find the Hellcat Redeye and the rest of the 2021 Charger lineup at dealers early next year. But if you want the 797-hp sedan pronto, know that orders open next month.

