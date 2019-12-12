2020 Dodge Charger GT AWD provides more show and all-weather go

Enlarge Image Dodge

Rear-wheel-drive cars simply aren't super practical in states plagued with cold weather and snowy conditions, and for a while, Dodge has offered its Charger sedan with optional all-wheel drive. The tradeoff was a more mundane look the SXT trim provides.

Not anymore. On Thursday, Dodge revealed the 2020 Charger GT AWD. The GT trim has long packed the Charger R/T's more aggressive looks and coupled them with a 3.6-liter V6 engine, but like its V8-powered brothers, it was RWD only. The GT AWD trim changes that.

The AWD system can be permanent or as needed, thanks to an active transfer case that hooks the front wheels into the power flow when needed by default. Only when sensors indicate more traction is required will the front wheels also receive power. Flicking on the Sport model will keep AWD engaged permanently, however. There are also all-season tires that wrap 19-inch wheels, but if you do want to have fun in the snow, there's an option to totally turn off the electronic stability control to get silly. That's for closed places under safe conditions, of course.

The powertrain remains identical to other Charger GT models; a 3.6-liter V6 makes 300 horsepower and 264 pound-feet of torque and an eight-speed automatic is the transmission onboard. The EPA estimates fuel economy ratings of 18 mpg city and 27 mpg highway.

The big bonus will be added features and better looks with the Charger AWD. The performance hood is present with more menacing front and rear bumpers, and a spoiler sits in the back. The interior gets sporty treatments, too, with a performance steering wheel, paddle shifters and houndstooth performance seats with extra bolstering. An 8.4-inch touchscreen is also standard, running the latest version of the Uconnect software.

The 2020 Charger GT AWD is certainly a lot of car, and it plays in a space many automakers are increasingly checking out of. The large sedan will start at $36,490 when it goes on sale in the first quarter of next year.