2021 Buick Envision looks better, and it'll be cheaper, too

Enlarge Image Buick

The Buick Envision never really looked the part. When it launched in the US in 2016, the crossover SUV had already been on sale in China for two years. Essentially, the design was fresh around the beginning of the last decade.

Thankfully, the 2021 Buick Envision changes things up for the better with an overhauled look. But there's more good news on tap: the Envision will be cheaper this time around, too. According to CarsDirect, which obtained a dealer price guide, the new model will start at $32,995 after a $1,195 destination charge. Today's Envision costs $34,695, or $1,700 more than the new SUV.

Buick confirmed the price changes with the website, but the brand did not immediately return Roadshow's request for comment.

A simplified trim hierarchy reveals the Envision's Essence trim returns and holds steady with a $36,995 price. Essence II is out and the most expensive trim leads buyers all the way to the Avenir -- Buick's version of the Denali badge from GMC. The most luxurious Envision will cost $43,195, which is actually $1,600 less than the old Essence II trim. And there's one final change, as well. The Envision Avenir will offer front-wheel and all-wheel drive. Today's most expensive Envision is AWD-only, but selecting FWD for the new Avenir trim brings the final price down to $41,395.

Production of the 2021 Envision will continue in China and the first SUVs will arrive later this year. And as it starts trickling into dealers, the last Buick sedans should be trickling out. Moving forward, Buick will be all-SUV, all the time.