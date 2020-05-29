2021 Buick Envision looks way better, gets luxurious Avenir trim

Buick

Buick has unveiled the second-gen Envision crossover, and it looks way better than what we currently get. Built on General Motors's global crossover platform that uses a new electrical architecture, the 2021 Envision is lower and wider than the existing model. With sportier proportions and a much more upscale design, it better aligns with Buick's other cars.

The new Envision will use a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and a nine-speed automatic transmission, but we don't know any details beyond that. (The current Envision uses a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four as the base unit with a 2.0-liter turbo four as an upgrade.) We expect the new Envision will continue to come with front-wheel drive as standard and all-wheel drive as an option.

While no photos of the interior have been released yet, Buick says the new Envision has a 10-inch touchscreen -- a first for Buick -- with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa capability. Standard safety features included automated emergency braking, lane-keeping assist and lane-departure warning, rear-seat occupant alert and rear parking assist. New optionals include a rear-view camera mirror, a head-up display, a 360-degree camera system and more parking assist features, rear cross-traffic alert and blind-spot monitoring.

A luxurious Avenir trim level will be offered for the first time, but there are no photos or details yet. It should have some unique styling cues, nicer interior materials, and some additional features not found on the standard Envision. And hopefully it'll come in purple.

Like the current Envision, the new one will continue to be built in China and imported to the US. More details about the 2021 Envision will be released later this year ahead of its on-sale date in early 2021.