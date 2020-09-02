This 2021 Audi RS6 Avant is a Nogaro Blue love letter to the old RS2

Enlarge Image Audi

Now that the Audi RS6 Avant is finally here, the company is already starting to roll out the special editions. The first one, making its debut Wednesday, is a throwback to Audi's first RS-badged wagon and all I can say is, hubba hubba.

Called the RS Tribute Edition, this RS6 Avant pays homage to the 1994 Audi RS2 Avant, which was famously painted in the striking shade you see here: Nogaro Blue. In addition to the blue paint, the limited-edition RS6 adds black exterior design details, 22-inch wheels with summer tires and red brake calipers. Inside, you'll find Denim Blue contrast stitching on the seats, steering wheel, floor mats and dashboard.

Every RS6 Avant RS Tribute Edition comes with the Driver Assistance Package (adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, etc.) and Executive Package (heated rear seats, head-up display, Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system). Audi's excellent sport exhaust option is included too and all RS6 Avants come standard with rear-axle steering.

The '94 RS2 Avant made 315 horsepower from its 2.2-liter I5 engine, but the RS6 is significantly more powerful, what with the massive 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 onboard. The 2021 RS6 Avant produces 591 hp and 590 pound-feet of torque, allowing the big wagon to scoot to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds.

Only 25 of these special-edition RS6 Avants will be made and they definitely aren't cheap. At $137,845 (including $1,045 for destination), the RS Tribute Edition is more than $27,000 more expensive than a base RS6 Avant. However, load an RS6 up with all the options included on the Tribute Edition and you get closer to $130,000, so the upcharge isn't that crazy. The excellent Nogaro Blue is definitely worth a few thousand bucks, right?