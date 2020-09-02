2021 Audi RS6 Avant RS Tribute Edition is limited to 25 units

And holy smokes is it good.
This is Audi's new RS Tribute Edition of the RS6 Avant.
It's painted Nogaro Blue and looks awesome.
Denim Blue accents are found inside.
The RS Limited Edition pays homage to the old RS2 Avant.
These 22-inch wheels are standard.
Red brake calipers are part of the package, too.
The RS6 Avant makes 591 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque.
Only 25 examples will be sold.
At more than $137,000, it definitely isn't cheap.
Keep scrolling for more photos of this limited-edition wagon.
