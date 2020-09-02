2021 Audi RS6 Avant RS Tribute Edition is limited to 25 units

And holy smokes is it good.

2021 Audi RS6 Avant RS Tribute Edition
1 of 21
Audi

This is Audi's new RS Tribute Edition of the RS6 Avant.

2 of 21
Audi

It's painted Nogaro Blue and looks awesome.

3 of 21
Audi

Denim Blue accents are found inside.

4 of 21
Audi

The RS Limited Edition pays homage to the old RS2 Avant.

5 of 21
Audi

These 22-inch wheels are standard.

6 of 21
Audi

Red brake calipers are part of the package, too.

7 of 21
Audi

The RS6 Avant makes 591 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque.

8 of 21
Audi

Only 25 examples will be sold.

9 of 21
Audi

At more than $137,000, it definitely isn't cheap.

10 of 21
Audi

Keep scrolling for more photos of this limited-edition wagon.

11 of 21
Audi
12 of 21
Audi
13 of 21
Audi
14 of 21
Audi
15 of 21
Audi
16 of 21
Audi
17 of 21
Audi
18 of 21
Audi
19 of 21
Audi
20 of 21
Audi
21 of 21
Audi
