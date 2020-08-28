Good news! The first Audi RS6 Avants have arrived in the US

Audi

It's been nine long (and crazy) months since we first tested the new Audi RS6 Avant on American soil. But the first batch of US-spec cars are finally here and on their way to dealers, as evidenced by these photos that Audi sent over on Friday.

The initial boat-load of RS6 Avants arrived at the Port of Davisville in Rhode Island and "will be making their way to dealers in the coming weeks," Audi told us. As you'd expect, many of these cars are already spoken for.

The RS6 Avant is the second Audi station wagon to hit the US this year, following the launch of the new A6 Allroad. For what it's worth, we've heard rumors that the two cars were kind of a package deal -- as in, Audi wasn't going to bring one to the US without the other.

Good as the A6 Allroad is, the RS6 Avant is obviously the cooler of the two longroofs, what with its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with 591 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. Not only can this big boi accelerate to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, it's a hoot on twisty roads, thanks to its standard four-wheel steering. It looks absolutely killer, too.

But now, America, it's time for you to do your part. Enthusiasts have been begging Audi to bring the RS6 Avant to the States for a long time now, so put your money where your mouth is and go buy one. Of course, it'll cost you a pretty penny, as the 2021 RS6 Avant starts at $109,995, including $995 for destination. But for well-heeled fast wagon lovers, that's not really too absurd. Besides, you'll earn millions of cool points, and that's got to be worth something.