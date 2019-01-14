2020 Toyota Supra pricing is here, but is it the bargain we were hoping for?

Enlarge Image Toyota

The world debut of Toyota's long-anticipated Supra at the Detroit Auto Show is here. We now have official pricing and specs for the car, including the limited-to-1,500-units Launch Edition.

If you were expecting the new Supra to be cheap because it wears a Toyota badge, think again pal. The Supra was always pricey and that's no different now, with the base 3.0 model starting at $49,990 before options. The Premium version goes up to 53,990, and the Launch Edition will set you back a cool $55,250.

What do you get for that money? To start with, you get a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine that produces 335 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque. This one engine option is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifts. There is no manual option available.

All new Supras will come standard with an active rear differential, adaptive cruise control and launch control. There's also a bunch of standard advanced driver assistance features including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane-departure warning and automatic high beams.

The Supra has two available options packages. The first is an upgraded JBL stereo system and navigation, which retails for $2,460 and becomes standard equipment if you go up to the Premium or Launch Edition trim levels.

Should you choose not to option up your base model Supra, you'll get a 6.5-inch display that lacks touch sensitivity but has Bluetooth and iPod capability. (Hello, base Supra? 2010 called and wanted its infotainment system back.) The upgraded system is a more modern 8.8-inch touch screen with navigation, a telematics system unique to the Supra and Apple CarPlay. Sorry Android users, but you played yourselves.

The Driver Assistance Package will cost you $1,195 regardless of which trim you choose and it includes more ADAS features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, parking sonar and a rear collision warning system. It's nice that these safety systems are available, but it would have been nice for Toyota to include them as standard on a car that retails at around $50,000.

Apart from infotainment, the interior of the Supra looks like a decent place to spend time. The base model gets Alcantara seats, while the Premium and Launch Edition cars get heated leather units, a heads-up display and wireless phone charging.

The Supra is far from cheap but based on what we know so far, it is still going to be a decent value proposition for those that want to go swiftly and in comfort.