2020 Toyota Corolla sedan's new face teased, debuts this Thursday

Toyota

Following a teaser video from China last week, Toyota Monday released a teaser photo previewing the 2020 Corolla sedan. Toyota also confirmed that it'll fully reveal the new car on Thursday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. PT.

So far Toyota isn't sharing much about the new Corolla, promising only that, "the world's most popular car is about to get greater than ever." The 12th-generation Corolla sedan should share its chassis, engines and many other important parts with the Corolla Hatchback that we've already driven and enjoyed. The current US-market Corolla was introduced in 2013 as a 2014 model, though it has received various refreshes and updates since then. We called the 2017 Corolla sedan, "A good car for those who just want a simple, reliable commuter."

The included teaser image suggests the 2020 Toyota Corolla will have a more angular and slightly more aggressive nose than today's model, bringing it more in line with the surprisingly sporty front fascia of the Corolla Hatchback. If that model's powertrain carries over, we'd expect the Corolla sedan to pack a 2.0-liter inline-four with 168 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque.

Check back with Roadshow on Thursday for full coverage of the 2020 Corolla, which will make its debut at an event near Monterey, California -- coinciding with the car's debut at the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition in China. You'll also be able to watch the debut via a livestream here. Expect the new sedan to go on sale in the early part of 2019.