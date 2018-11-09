2020 Toyota Corolla sedan teased ahead of Nov. 16 debut in China

We've already seen and reviewed the 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback, but in the US, the sedan is still rolling around in an older iteration. That'll soon change, and we could have an idea of what to expect in the very near future.

Toyota announced today that it will unveil the 2020 Corolla sedan on Nov. 16 at the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition in China. The short teaser video above teases the car's silhouette alongside the two iterations of next-gen Corolla that already exist -- the Corolla Hatchback and the Corolla Touring Sports station wagon.

That's all we know for now, and that might not change after the 2020 Corolla sedan debuts in China. There's no guarantee that what we see in Guangzhou will be what comes to the US, but given that we already have the five-door variant, we can at least expect the Chinese unveil to preview the US-spec sedan's style.

Based on what we've experienced in the Corolla Hatchback, the 2020 Corolla sedan should get its forward motion from Toyota's new 2.0-liter inline-4 gas engine. It puts out 168 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque, which I liked, especially in conjunction with the hatchback's optional six-speed manual transmission. The hatchback was balanced and fun, but plenty sensible thanks to its hatchback shape. I see no reason why the Corolla sedan wouldn't pick up those characteristics, too, albeit with a more traditional trunk out back.