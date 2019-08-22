Sportier 2020 Toyota Camry TRD to cost $31,995

Enlarge Image Toyota

Toyota doesn't want to fill its showrooms with a bunch of boring cars any longer. Look at the 86 coupe and new Supra as evidence of that. However, for those that still need to keep things on the practical side, perhaps the 2020 Toyota Camry TRD will offer some reprieve.

CarsDirect first reported on order guides for the sportier sedan on Wednesday that show the car will cost $31,995 when it goes on sale. Consider that price a $5,000 premium over the Camry SE trim, but nearly $4,000 less expensive than the more premium XSE trim. Toyota told the website in a statement the Camry TRD is comparable to an SE model with regards to equipment, but includes the racier looks and the 3.5-liter V6 with 301 horsepower.

Speaking of the racier looks, there's a lot of boy-racer charm here. Included with the TRD model is a set of 19-inch matte black wheels that weigh less than the XSE's, black and red accents atop a red, white or silver exterior color, TRD dual exhaust and a rear spoiler. Inside, the looks extend to black sport seats, red accents with contrast stitching, a TRD-embossed shift knob and even red seatbelts.

The more meaningful upgrade is a TRD suspension. There are stiffer coil springs that also drop the sedan's ride height by 0.6 inches to give the car, as the kids say, more stance. New shocks and sway bars stiffen the ride more and beefier brakes are on board behind the front wheels. The stoppers measure 12.9 inches -- one inch larger than those on the XSE trim.

Why might someone choose the typically sportier XSE over the TRD? As mentioned, the XSE will still provide more comforts and technology. For example, the XSE gets real leather, while the TRD makes do with synthetic hide. Embedded navigation and the safety-oriented Driver Assist Package are also not part of the options list for the TRD.

When the 2020 Camry TRD releases this fall alongside the Avalon TRD, it'll likely hunt shoppers that've typically eyed the Honda Accord Sport 2.0T. We really liked the Accord Sport and its 252-hp engine, but time will tell if Toyota built a better family sedan with its hair let down.