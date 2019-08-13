2020 Toyota Avalon TRD injects some sport for $43,295

Enlarge Image Toyota

It's becoming more and more difficult to find sportier sedan offerings as the industry largely shifts to SUVs and pickups. Yet, Toyota is spicing things up for two of its sedans. That includes the traditionally reserved Toyota Avalon.

Following its debut at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, Toyota's official website has included the 2020 Avalon TRD in the vehicle's build configurator and it'll set buyers back $43,295 to start, including the mandatory destination charge. The price nets an individual all of the goods included with the trim, but any color other than silver or black costs an extra $425.

How does the Avalon TRD earn its badge? Toyota slaps a set of 19-inch matte black wheels, Piano Black front splitter, side skirts, and rear diffusor along with slightly larger front brake discs on. The front and rear brake calipers also don a red paint color because sportiness.

Aside from the black aero accents and a rear spoiler, the biggest difference is a TRD suspension. Toyota drops the ride height by 0.6 inches with a TRD-tuned set of coil springs, shocks and under braces. Overall, the automaker said at the model's debut that the suspension setup is meant to bolster driving dynamics. The Avalon has never been much of a sharp performer, which makes that an intriguing proposition.

The power won't exactly rival true sports cars. There's still a 3.5-liter V6 with 301 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque under the hood. The brand does include a TRD exhaust to create less of a muted soundtrack. The exhaust outlets are also polished stainless steel.

Now playing: Watch this: 2019 Toyota Avalon is a comfy cruiser if you can get...

Matching the sportier exterior look is a black interior with plenty of red accents. Red contrast stitching is present throughout and the front headrests receive stitched TRD logos. A splash of suede is also present on the seats, and for those in cooler climates, they'e also heated. Just one options package will be available for the 2020 Avalon TRD: a Premium Audio package with factory navigation. Add another $1,760 to the price for those upgrades.

Toyota also has a second TRD sedan in the pipeline that will likely be slightly more accessible; last year, the brand showed off the 2020 Camry TRD alongside the Avalon TRD. We're looking forward to taking both for a spin in the coming weeks.