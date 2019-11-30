2020 Toyota Camry: Model overview, pricing, tech and specs

Toyota

It's the best-selling passenger car in the US, and despite a never-ending thirst for crossovers and SUVs, the Toyota Camry continues to prevail. The 2020 Toyota Camry looks a lot like the current 2019 models sitting at dealerships, but the automaker has made some pretty big improvements, such as optional all-wheel drive and Android Auto, and added a new TRD model to the lineup for 2020.

Powertrain and specs

Those kicking the tires on a 2020 Camry will find three powertrains offered, none changed from the previous model year. There's a 2.5-liter inline-four with 203 horsepower, or 206 hp in the sportier XSE trim, a 3.5-liter V6 with 301 hp and a hybrid powertrain that marries the 2.5-liter inline-four with a small lithium-ion battery and electric motor. The electrified choice makes a total of 208 hp.

The Camry continues to be one of the few places in the sedan segment where buyers can swap an old school V6 in for the inline-four, which may be a deciding factor for those not ready for a turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Of course, fuel efficiency falls in the name of greater displacement and power.

While the standard 2.5-liter engine will return an estimated 29 miles per gallon city, 41 mpg highway and 34 mpg combined, the best the V6 musters is an estimated 22 mpg city, 33 highway and 26 combined. These numbers fluctuate slightly across various trims, but every inline-four-powered Camry will return an estimated 30-plus mpg.

Regardless of engine choice, an eight-speed automatic transmission shuffles power to the front wheels. But, beginning next spring, Toyota will also offer all-wheel drive. Those who choose four-wheel traction for the sedan will have just one engine choice, though: the 2.5-liter inline-four.

The Camry Hybrid will be for the most frugal shoppers. The electrified powertrain returns a pretty remarkable 51 mpg city, 53 highway and 52 combined in the LE trim. The two fancier hybrid models, the SE and XLE, still return commendable ratings of 44 mpg city, 47 highway and 46 combined.

Interior

Inside the midsize sedan, there's room for five people, with two seats up front and a bench seat behind the front passengers with room for three. Cargo volume is rated at 15.1 cubic feet, but if you're concerned about whether you can stuff a vehicle with, well, stuff, then a Camry is perhaps not the right choice. A RAV4 and its cargo volume could serve better.

Base 2020 Camry models get fabric seats with manual adjustments, layered wood trim and power accessories for the locks and windows. Moving through the trims unlocks features like leather upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheels, heated seats and even paddle shifters if you're feeling sporty that day.

Technology

While base Camry L models won't wow you with tech, loading up pricier trims will provide ample amounts of it. Starting at the bottom, all Camrys come equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay. For 2020, Toyota has catered to Android users and also added Android Auto capability. Ahead of the driver is a 4.2-inch screen in the gauge cluster that provides important information.

Every Camry also comes standard with the company's Toyota Safety Sense suite of active safety gear. You'll find tech such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and automatic high beams. It's a rather comprehensive grouping of technology, especially considering it's present on the cheapest model.

Keep climbing through the trims and the XSE unlocks wireless phone charging, a 10-inch color head-up display, smart key access and an 8-inch touchscreen unit for infotainment. A six-speaker audio system is standard, but there's an optional JBL system for audiophiles.

Pricing

The 2020 Toyota Camry starts at $25,250 after a $955 destination charge. That's for a base L model, but the LE and SE will more than likely make up the bulk of Camry sales. Those looking for the sportiest Camry will enjoy the new TRD model, which starts at $31,995, and a fully loaded, range-topping Camry V6 XSE will set buyers back $35,955. The eco-friendly Camry Hybrid starts at $29,205. Note, Toyota has not provided pricing for the optional all-wheel drive system coming later this year.

A full pricing rundown is below and each figure includes the destination charge.

Camry L: $25,250

Camry LE: $25,795

Camry SE: $26,995

Camry Nightshade: $27,695

Camry XLE: $30,280

Camry XSE: $30,830

Camry TRD: $31,995

Camry XLE V6: $35,405

Camry XSE V6: $35,955

Availability

The 2020 Toyota Camry is on sale now. If all-wheel drive is a must, look for the Camry AWD next spring.