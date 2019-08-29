Android Auto will be onboard 2020 Toyota Camry models

Enlarge Image Toyota

Android users, rejoice. The operating system's in-car infotainment solution, Android Auto, is headed to the 2020 Toyota Camry after the automaker confirmed its arrival.

The Car Connection first reported on the news Wednesday after a representative confirmed Android Auto will be onboard alongside Apple CarPlay for the 2020 model year. The brand previously said other 2020 models would offer Android Auto, however, the bread-and-butter Camry was not part of the initial list. Buyers will also find Android smartphone mirroring in the 2020 Tacoma, Tundra, 4Runner and Sequoia.

Following an icy relationship with third-party infotainment technology, Toyota warmed up to Apple CarPlay and said most 2019 and 2020 models would offer the technology. Following the initial announcement, the automaker added 2018 Camry and Sienna models would be eligible for a retrofit solution to provide Apple CarPlay to models that initially missed out.

It's unclear if Toyota will offer a similar service for older model-year Camrys for Android Auto. For those who want to upgrade their vehicles to support Apple CarPlay, Toyota said previously there may be a small installation charge.

Other changes to the 2020 Camry aren't known, but the Camry TRD will join the lineup. The sportiest Camry will essentially take an SE trim's features and pair them with the 3.5-liter V6. It'll make the Camry TRD the cheapest way to score a V6-powered Camry. Additionally, it will boast a sportier suspension and racy TRD elements.