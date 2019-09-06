2020 Toyota 86 adds optional TRD Handling Package and new infotainment tech

Toyota

Toyota's entry-level sports car is still kicking, and for 2020, buyers will be treated to some new kit. The 2020 Toyota 86 not only introduces a special Hakone Edition, but standard cars will get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus an optional handling package.

In a release this week, Toyota outlined the optional package that it calls the TRD Handling Package. The goods bundled here are identical to the gear found in the 2019 86 TRD Edition. For those who failed to snag one of the 1,418 special-edition cars, it means you're in luck.

Included in the TRD Handling Package are Brembo brakes, Sachs dampers and 18-inch alloy wheels (up from standard 17-inch wheels) with a split-spoke style. Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires are the choice of rubber for those who check the box for the handling package. They replace Michelin Primacy HP tires.

If the upgrades sound familiar, it's because they are. The previous 86 TRD Edition actually combined Subaru's optional Performance Package on offer for the 86's twin, the BRZ. Now, it appears Toyota will simply offer the equipment as optional just like Subaru has done. Toyota didn't share how much the package will cost, but it will be available for the base 86 model equipped with a manual transmission. To those who opt for the six-speed automatic, it's your loss.

Ditto for extra power since the manual transmission also unlocks an extra 5 horsepower for a total of 205 hp instead of 200 hp with the automatic. That doesn't change for the new model year. Toyota's strategy is intriguing since Subaru only offers its Performance Package on the range-topping BRZ Limited as a $1,195 option. It will be far cheaper to get the same gear on the 86 instead of the BRZ. Once again, the 86 remains the budget-friendly version of the Toyobaru brethren.

Elsewhere, Toyota has revamped the 7-inch touchscreen unit to include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The 2019 model lacked both smartphone mirroring systems.

Base prices for the 2020 Toyota 86 will start at $27,850 after destination, while the Hakone Edition rings in at $30,825.