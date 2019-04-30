Toyota's 2020 86 Hakone Edition is green, bronze and gorgeous

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Toyota's 2020 86 Hakone Edition is a tribute to one of Japan's most-loved driving roads.
The green metallic paint and bronze 17-inch wheels distinguish this special edition car from any other 86.
The black rear deck spoiler adds a little aggression to an otherwise friendly-looking car.
The 86 still makes 205 horsepower with a manual and 200 with an automatic, no performance increases here.
The 86 Hakone Edition isn't the refresh we hoped for, but it's a handsome package.
Hakone Edition cars get tan and black Alcantara seats.
They also get a number of other special touches like contrasting stitching and embossed trunk carpet.
There is a tan, stitched 86 logo on the passenger side of the dash.