2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition isn’t too expensive at $30,825

How do you renew interest in a car that's slowly approaching the point in its life where replacement might be in the cards? It's easy: Just make a special edition that's so pretty, it's hard not to heap praise on it. That's the 2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition, and as it turns out, it's not too expensive.

The 2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition will cost $30,825 including destination, CarsDirect reports, citing Toyota's latest pricing documents. Given that the 86's base price for the 2020 model year is $27,850 (also including destination), that means the Hakone Edition upgrade is just $2,975. Bear in mind, that cost is for one with a manual transmission; adding an automatic adds $720 to the bottom line.

While that might seem like a lot for an appearance package, it's pretty comprehensive. On the outside, it comes with green metallic paint, a rear deck spoiler and unique 17-inch bronze wheels. Inside, the seats rock a tan-and-black motif with Alcantara suede elements, a similarly colored armrest and a stitched 86 logo on the dashboard itself. Tan stitching extends to the steering wheel, shift boot and parking brake.

The Hakone Edition gets its name from the Hakone Turnpike, a twisty driving road that's earned its fair share of notoriety. Given that the 86 offers one of the purest, most stripped-down driving experiences available in a small car, I say the name fits.

Underneath the appearance package, the 2020 Toyota 86 is the same as it ever was. Under the hood is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that puts out 205 horsepower with a six-speed manual transmission, or 200 hp with a six-speed automatic. The car is shared with Subaru, which sells it as the BRZ, packing a few more creature comforts (and a slightly higher window sticker) than its Toyota-based brethren.