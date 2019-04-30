The 2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition celebrates one of Japan's best roads

Enlarge Image Toyota

Toyota's 86 platform is pretty old by now, but that doesn't make us love it any less. It's a wonderful little sports car, and while we'd like to see it get a comprehensive update, we may be waiting on that for a while. In the meantime, Toyota announced on Tuesday that it would make a special Hakone Edition 86 available for the 2020 model year.

Why Hakone Edition? What's a Hakone? Well, the Hakone Turnpike is one of Japan's most famous and beloved driving roads and since the 86 is currently one of Japan's most beloved driver's cars, it kind of makes sense.

So, now we know why it's called the Hakone Edition, but what do you get with the Hakone Edition package? Well, other than the handsome green metallic paint, 17-inch bronze wheels and a rear deck spoiler it's mostly just tan interior accents. If you thought you'd get more power or something so your Hakone could go full Wangan Midnight, then sorry to disappoint you.

Specifically, the interior comes with tan and black Alcantara seats, a black and tan armrest and a stitched 86 logo on the dash. You also get tan stitching on the steering wheel, parking brake and shift boot.

The rest is mostly just standard 86 GT stuff, and that's not bad. The Hakone Edition can be ordered with either a manual or an automatic transmission -- but the manual gets five more horsepower and, believe me, the 86 needs every one of them.

Toyota is keeping mum about pricing for the Hakone Edition, but we do know that it should start hitting dealer showrooms in late 2019 as a 2020 model.