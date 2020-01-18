2020 Toyota 86: Model overview, pricing, tech and specs

Enlarge Image Toyota

When it comes to Toyota's sports cars, the Supra's has certainly been hogging the spotlight lately. But we still have a lot of love for Toyota's smaller, lighter offering, the 86 coupe, which shares its underpinnings with the also-great Subaru BRZ.

For 2020, the 86 gets a few small tweaks, as well as a new TRD handling package. Most notably, the 2020 86 is available in the fetching Hakone Edition seen here, with its unique green paint and bronze wheels.

Click here to read our most recent Toyota 86 review.

Powertrain and specs

Every 86 is powered by a 2.0-liter, naturally aspirated, flat-four engine. With the standard six-speed manual transmission, this engine produces 205 horsepower and 156 pound-feet of torque. Opt for the six-speed automatic and you'll be penalized slightly, with output decreasing to 200 hp and 151 lb-ft. The 86 is only available with rear-wheel drive.

Of course, the 86 is hardly about outright power. This is a lightweight coupe with a focus on great handling above all. We've long praised the 86 for its sharp steering and excellent chassis tuning. If you aren't looking for a car that's all about speed, the 86 will reward you through every turn.

It's not horribly inefficient, either. With the manual transmission, the EPA estimates the 86 will return 21 miles per gallon in the city, 28 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined. Opt for the automatic and you'll do a bit better: 24 mpg city, 32 mpg highway and 27 mpg combined.

For 2020, the 86 and 86 GT can be had with a TRD handling package, which includes Sachs dampers and larger Brembo brakes. On the base 86, this package also includes a set of 18-inch wheels, and these larger rollers come standard on the GT.

Enlarge Image Toyota

Interior

The 86 can technically seat four passengers, but let's be honest, this car is best thought of as a two-seater. The rear seats are incredibly cramped for even smaller folks, and are better served for carrying backpacks and shopping bags.

The front seats are nicely bolstered and comfortable, wrapped in cloth on the base 86 and leather on the up-level GT and Hakone Edition trims. Overall, the interior is cleanly laid out and only a few options are available. The GT and Hakone models come with dual-zone climate control, as well as keyless entry with push-button start.

Technology

No matter the trim, the 86 comes with a 7-inch touchscreen multimedia display, with Bluetooth functionality, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. GT and Hakone models also get a 4.2-inch multifunction TFT screen in the gauge cluster.

As for driver-assistance features, well, there aren't many. Aside from things like traction control, anti-lock brakes, stability control and hill-start assist, the 86 is a pretty tech-less affair.

Pricing

The 2020 Toyota 86 starts at $28,015, including $955 for destination. Adding an automatic transmission to the base model costs $720, and the only other upgrade is the aforementioned TRD handling pack, which sets you back an extra $2,320 (and can only be had on cars with the manual transmission).

Moving up the ladder, the 86 GT comes in at $30,865, again including $955 for destination. Because this trim already comes standard with 18-inch wheels, the TRD handling upgrade is slightly cheaper here: $1,270.

Finally, the special Hakone Edition is priced slightly below the GT, at $30,825 (including destination). This one only comes one way, with the green exterior and tan interior, and no options are offered.

Availability

The 2020 Toyota 86 is on sale now.