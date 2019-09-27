2020 Toyota 86 gets some TRD goodies

Toyota's entry-level sports car is still kicking, and for 2020, buyers will be treated to some new kit.
Toyota outlined the optional package that it calls the TRD Handling Package.
The goods bundled here are identical to the gear found in the 2019 86 TRD Edition.
For those who failed to snag one of the 1,418 special-edition cars, it means you're in luck.
Included in the TRD Handling Package are Brembo brakes, Sachs dampers and 18-inch alloy wheels (up from standard 17-inch wheels) with a split-spoke style.
Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires are the choice of rubber for those who check the box for the handling package. They replace Michelin Primacy HP tires.
If the upgrades sound familiar, it's because they are. The previous 86 TRD Edition actually combined Subaru's optional Performance Package offered for the 86's twin, the BRZ.
Now, it appears Toyota will simply offer the equipment as optional just like Subaru has done.
Pricing for the TRD Handling Package starts at $2,320 for the base car and rings in at $1,270 for the 86 GT model.
Of note, only cars equipped with the six-speed manual are eligible for the package. To those who opt for the six-speed automatic, it's your loss.
Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the 2020 Toyota 86 with the TRD Handling Pack.