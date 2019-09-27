2020 Toyota 86 gets some TRD goodies

  • 2020 Toyota 86 with TRD Handling Package
  • 2020 Toyota 86 with TRD Handling Package
  • 2020 Toyota 86 with TRD Handling Package
  • 2020 Toyota 86 with TRD Handling Package
  • 2020 Toyota 86 with TRD Handling Package
  • 2020 Toyota 86 with TRD Handling Package
  • 2020 Toyota 86 with TRD Handling Package
  • 2020 Toyota 86 with TRD Handling Package
  • 2020 Toyota 86 with TRD Handling Package
  • 2020 Toyota 86 with TRD Handling Package
  • 2020 Toyota 86 with TRD Handling Package
  • 2020 Toyota 86 with TRD Handling Package
  • 2020 Toyota 86 with TRD Handling Package
  • 2020 Toyota 86 with TRD Handling Package
  • 2020 Toyota 86 with TRD Handling Package
  • 2020 Toyota 86 with TRD Handling Package
  • 2020 Toyota 86 with TRD Handling Package

Toyota's entry-level sports car is still kicking, and for 2020, buyers will be treated to some new kit.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
1
of 17

Toyota outlined the optional package that it calls the TRD Handling Package.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
2
of 17

The goods bundled here are identical to the gear found in the 2019 86 TRD Edition.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
3
of 17

For those who failed to snag one of the 1,418 special-edition cars, it means you're in luck.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
4
of 17

Included in the TRD Handling Package are Brembo brakes, Sachs dampers and 18-inch alloy wheels (up from standard 17-inch wheels) with a split-spoke style.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
5
of 17

Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires are the choice of rubber for those who check the box for the handling package. They replace Michelin Primacy HP tires. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
6
of 17

If the upgrades sound familiar, it's because they are. The previous 86 TRD Edition actually combined Subaru's optional Performance Package offered for the 86's twin, the BRZ.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
7
of 17

Now, it appears Toyota will simply offer the equipment as optional just like Subaru has done.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
8
of 17

Pricing for the TRD Handling Package starts at $2,320 for the base car and rings in at $1,270 for the 86 GT model. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
9
of 17

Of note, only cars equipped with the six-speed manual are eligible for the package. To those who opt for the six-speed automatic, it's your loss.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
10
of 17

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the 2020 Toyota 86 with the TRD Handling Pack.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
11
of 17

Read the article
Published:Photo:Toyota
12
of 17

Read the article
Published:Photo:Toyota
13
of 17

Read the article
Published:Photo:Toyota
14
of 17

Read the article
Published:Photo:Toyota
15
of 17

Read the article
Published:Photo:Toyota
16
of 17

Read the article
Published:Photo:Toyota
17
of 17
Now Reading

2020 Toyota 86 gets some TRD goodies

Up Next

Carry all the stuff with the 2020 Toyota 4Runner Venture Edition

Latest Stories

2020 Porsche Taycan, Audi RS7 Sportback and more: Roadshow's week in review

2020 Porsche Taycan, Audi RS7 Sportback and more: Roadshow's week in review

by
Hyundai will work with Cummins on fuel cell technology for commercial vehicles

Hyundai will work with Cummins on fuel cell technology for commercial vehicles

by
Koenigsegg breaks its own 0-400-0 kph record with the Regera hybrid hypercar

Koenigsegg breaks its own 0-400-0 kph record with the Regera hybrid hypercar

by
China's Baidu rolls out self-driving cars for public trial

China's Baidu rolls out self-driving cars for public trial

by
FCA and the SEC reach a settlement on charges of misreported sales

FCA and the SEC reach a settlement on charges of misreported sales

by