The Porsche Taycan's $500 sport sound option is cool, but kind of absurd

Enlarge Image Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

One of the main things that performance car enthusiasts cite when they rail against switching to an electric car has nothing to do with actual performance -- it's the sound. Look, I get it. The sound of a high-revving flat-plane V8 or a howling flat-six is amazing, and comparatively, the relative lack of sound of an EV does take away from the drama of driving quickly and in a spirited fashion.

Porsche, a company that knows a thing or two about building and selling sports cars, just introduced its first electric vehicle to the public last week, but it understands that there are buyers who need something more than the Star Wars-like whine of some electric motors. That's why it's offering an option that promises to make the Taycan sound more visceral. It's called the "Electric Sport Sound" option (you'll find it under Performance).

What is the Electric Sport Sound and why does Porsche charge $500 for it on the currently-entry-level Taycan Turbo? It's basically a sound clip that the car plays during acceleration, and it seems to add a bit of rumble to the EV whine. Think Episode 1 pod racer rather than Return of the Jedi speeder bike, though you'll have to head to Porsche's configurator to listen for yourself. It's under Performance options. If you spend the extra $30,000 for the Turbo S, it looks like Electric Sport Sound becomes a standard feature, which, let's face it, it should be.

The only sound clip available right now for the mode comes from Porsche's configurator, and it's not precisely what CNET's resident Audiophiliac Steve Guttenberg would call high fidelity, so we'll have to see what the actual sound is like when our fearless leader gets back from driving a production Taycan in Scandinavia.