2020 Nissan Kicks won't break the bank with sub-$20,000 starting price

Enlarge Image Nissan

Frankly, I'm all out of jokes involving the word "Kicks." So, let's just dive right into the good stuff.

Nissan on Wednesday released prices for the 2020 Nissan Kicks, and it's a mighty affordable option for anyone interested in a subcompact crossover. Even after a mandatory $1,095 destination charge, the base Kicks comes with a $19,965 starting price. That'll be for a Kicks S, which now includes Nissan's Safety Shield 360 suite of active safety technology. Every Kicks for the new model year benefits from the gear.

Buyers will find automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning, blind-spot alert and even rear automatic braking as standard. The automaker's Rear Door Alert is also standard on the upper SV and SR trims, which reminds drivers of items possibly left behind when they exit.

Aside from the safety equipment, the 2020 Kicks keeps on keeping on. A 1.6-liter inline-four engine provides 122 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque, with power flowing to a CVT and to the front wheels only.

The Kicks SV trim will start at $21,595 and the most expensive Kicks SR trim starts at $22,215. Other features buyers will likely be concerned with include cabin technology, so know all Kicks come with a 7-inch touchscreen unit.

However, you'll need to pony up for the SV trim if you want Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. Further, if you're looking for rear-end warmers, heated seats aren't standard anywhere. Add the SR trim's $1,000 Premium Package to get those. On the flip side, the same package does add a Bose audio system, too.

Shoppers kicking the tires on one of these crossovers (I guess I wasn't out of puns) may also shop the Honda HR-V, Toyota C-HR, Hyundai Kona and a Buick Encore.