2020 Nissan Kicks keeps on keeping on

The 2020 Nissan Kicks keeps things affordable for the new model year.

There aren't any big changes, and it'll start at under $20,000.

The biggest news is standard active safety systems.

Automatic emergency braking, blind-spot alert and more will be standard.

Power still comes from a 1.6-liter inline-four engine.

Plenty of color options remain available, including two-tone schemes.

Black wheels are also optional.

The two colors are kind of cool and help separate the Kicks from other crossovers.

The 2020 Kicks goes on sale soon.

