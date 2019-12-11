2020 Nissan Kicks keeps on keeping on

The 2020 Nissan Kicks keeps things affordable for the new model year.
There aren't any big changes, and it'll start at under $20,000.
The biggest news is standard active safety systems.
Automatic emergency braking, blind-spot alert and more will be standard.
Power still comes from a 1.6-liter inline-four engine.
Plenty of color options remain available, including two-tone schemes.
Black wheels are also optional.
The two colors are kind of cool and help separate the Kicks from other crossovers.
The 2020 Kicks goes on sale soon.