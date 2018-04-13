McLaren built a 570S Spider just for Canada

McLaren Special Operations is the division of McLaren responsible for whipping up customized creations for its owners, and the latest thing to leave its garage will have five lucky owners singing, "O, Canada."

McLaren and its Canadian distributor, Pfaff Automotive Partners, have teamed up to create five special 570S Spiders for Canadian buyers. The cars are meant to represent McLaren's history in Canada, whether it's racing or road cars.

The exterior sports white paint with a whole bunch of red carbon fiber trim. The "570S" script on the doors has been replaced with white Canadian flags, and the rear of the vehicle has little maple leaf accents, which is a fun touch.

Enlarge Image McLaren

The inside uses more traditional black leather, but it's broken up with a red Alcantara suede roof liner and steering wheel. There are more maple leaf accents to be found, in addition to a plaque that denotes the car's limited-edition status.

Under the engine cover, it's the same as the standard 570S Spider. There's a 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 putting out 562 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. It'll hit 60 mph in just 3.1 seconds and continue on to 204 mph -- or 196 mph with the top down.

Three of the total production run of five cars will go to McLaren Toronto, with the remaining two cars split between McLaren Vancouver and McLaren Montreal. You can order one right now, but don't expect a bargain -- it'll set you back $353,206 (about $280,000 in Freedom Bucks), which is about 100,000 Loonies more than a standard 570S Spider. Goodness.