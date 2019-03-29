Mercedes kicks off production of refreshed AMG GT in Germany

It's already been four years since Mercedes-AMG started producing its GT sports car, and this week the company kicked off production of the refreshed 2020 model, the company announced Thursday. As before, the Mercedes-AMG GT is built at the automaker's factory in Sindelfingen, Germany.

While every version of the AMG GT line has been updated for 2020, perhaps the most exciting addition is the new GT R Pro. It builds on the standard, 577-horsepower GT R with revised suspension, retuned engine and transmission mounts, lightweight wheels and, of course, a unique wrap with loud racing stripes.

The remainder of the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT coupe and Roadster line gets a handful of visual and equipment tweaks. For starters, there are new headlights with redesigned LED running lights, as well as a new rear bumper, new steering wheels and new wheel designs. A 12.3-inch color instrument cluster now comes standard, as do front and rear parking cameras.

As to performance, the AMG GT line now adopts the AMG Dynamic Select system, with Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport Plus, Race and Individual driving modes. On top of that, it adds the AMG Dynamics traction-control system, which features Basic, Advanced and Pro modes -- and the GT C and GT R even add a "Master" mode.

For 2020, the AMG GT ditches its prior 515-hp "S" trim level and will be offered instead in three power levels. The standard AMG GT extracts 469 hp and 465 pound-feet of torque from its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. That'll get the car to 60 miles per hour in 3.9 seconds and on to top speed of 189 mph. The AMG GT C bumps those output figures to 550 hp and 502 lb-ft, dropping the acceleration time to 3.6 seconds and boosting top speed to 196. Finally, the GT R and GT R Pro boast 577 hp, 516 lb-ft, a 3.5-second dash to 60 and a terminal velocity of 198 mph.

In addition to the two-door AMG GT models, the Sindelfingen plant builds the AMG GT 4-Door, the E-Class, the CLS-Class, the S-Class, the Mercedes-Maybach and the GLA-Class.