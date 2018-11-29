2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro gets even more extreme in LA

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Behold, the updated Mercedes-AMG GT R.
This model is the limited-edition GT R Pro, which takes the already hardcore GT R and makes it even more track-focused.
All AMG GT models use a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8, with different states of tune depending on model.
The GT R and GT R Pro get the most power, with 577 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.
That means the GT R Pro can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 3.5 seconds.
Other GT updates include revised headlights and a slightly different rear diffuser.
The GT R Pro gets a unique exterior wrap. But don't worry, you can order yours without it.
The GT R Pro debuts at the Los Angeles Auto Show alongside the other updated GT models.
Pricing for the updated GT family will be released in early 2019.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the new Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro.