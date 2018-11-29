2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro gets even more extreme in LA

  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro

Behold, the updated Mercedes-AMG GT R.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
1
of 17

This model is the limited-edition GT R Pro, which takes the already hardcore GT R and makes it even more track-focused.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
2
of 17

All AMG GT models use a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8, with different states of tune depending on model. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
3
of 17

The GT R and GT R Pro get the most power, with 577 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
4
of 17

That means the GT R Pro can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 3.5 seconds.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
5
of 17

Other GT updates include revised headlights and a slightly different rear diffuser.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
6
of 17

The GT R Pro gets a unique exterior wrap. But don't worry, you can order yours without it.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
7
of 17

The GT R Pro debuts at the Los Angeles Auto Show alongside the other updated GT models.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
8
of 17

Pricing for the updated GT family will be released in early 2019.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
9
of 17

Keep scrolling for more photos of the new Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
10
of 17

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
11
of 17

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
12
of 17

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
13
of 17

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
14
of 17

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
15
of 17

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
16
of 17

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/RoadshowRead the article
17
of 17
Now Reading

2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro gets even more extreme in LA

Up Next

2020 Jeep Gladiator offers comfort and capability everywhere

Latest Stories

Nissan's new Leaf Nismo RC is a meaner green machine

Nissan's new Leaf Nismo RC is a meaner green machine

by
Top 5 cars for the new teen driver

Top 5 cars for the new teen driver

by
Airstream adds app-control to Classic trailers

Airstream adds app-control to Classic trailers

by
Elon Musk says Tesla tried to license in-car Mario Kart

Elon Musk says Tesla tried to license in-car Mario Kart

by
We drove the Suzuki Jimny in America, and it was good

We drove the Suzuki Jimny in America, and it was good

by