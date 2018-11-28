GT R Pro headlines Mercedes-AMG GT updates at the LA Auto Show

The delightfully devilish Mercedes-AMG GT coupe and roadster are getting a number of updates as we head into 2019, most of which bring the two-door models in line with the recently released four-door variant. The changes are mostly limited to some restyled interior and exterior bits, as well as a couple of performance enhancements. But the big news is the addition of a limited-edition AMG GT R Pro model, which debuts alongside the updated GT range at the Los Angeles Auto Show this week.

You'll recognize the GT R Pro thanks to its redesigned front fascia that improves overall aerodynamics. A good number of the exterior body panels are made from carbon fiber, including the roof, and the Pro wears a unique wrap design with racing stripes that run over the hood, roof and down the hatch. (And yes, you can forego the wrap if you want.)

Other Pro-specific tweaks include a revised AMG coilover suspension, where drivers can adjust not only the springs, but the compression and rebound of the dampers. Front and rear torsion bars are also adjustable, and the front unit is made of carbon fiber. The dynamic engine and transmission mounts have been retuned, and other minor tweaks were made throughout the car's chassis. Carbon ceramic composite brakes come standard, as do lightweight AMG Performance wheels.

The Pro uses the same 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 as every other AMG GT model, and doesn't offer any power increase over the GT R on which its based. Of course, with 577 horsepower, 516 pound-feet of torque and a 3.5-second 0-to-60 mile-per-hour time, you shouldn't have any reason to complain.

In lesser GT and GT C specs (the GT S is discontinued), the 4.0-liter V8 makes 469 and 550 horsepower, respectively, as well as 465 and 502 pound-feet of torque. Those figures apply to both hardtop and convertible models.

The GT gets Mercedes' AMG Dynamic Select system, with Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport Plus, Race and Individual driving modes. Additionally, the GT gets the AMG Dynamics stability control system, with Basic, Advanced, Pro and Master modes. That's a lot to manage, and if the end result is anything like my recent experience in the new AMG C63 family, it might feel like drive-mode overkill.

Outside, all AMG GTs get redesigned headlights with a new LED light signature, as well as a slightly tweaked rear diffuser. Inside, the changes are more evident, where GT models get a fully digital instrument cluster, as well as a redesigned steering wheel with more prominent side controls -- similar to what you'll find in the AMG C63. Finally, a revised center console adapts the color-display control buttons seen in the four-door AMG GT.

Pricing hasn't been announced just yet, but that should become available in the near future. Look for the updated AMG GT family to hit dealerships in the coming months.