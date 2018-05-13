Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster gets 515-horsepower S variant

Believe it or not, this 2019 AMG GT S Roadster is Mercedes' tenth AMG GT variant. The company already sells the two-door coupe in GT, GT S, GT C and GT R variants; the Roadster currently comes in GT and GT C forms; and don't forget the upcoming GT 53, GT 63 and GT 63 S four-door models. That's quite a portfolio, all based on the same set of strong bones. Of course, can you really have too much of a good thing?

The new S Roadster fits right between the GT and GT C -- just as it does on the Coupe. That means it uses Mercedes' ubiquitous 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, with 515 horsepower and 494 pound-feet of torque. That's an increase of 35 horsepower and 8 pound-feet compared to the base GT Roadster, though still 46 horsepower and 29 pound-feet shy of the hotter GT C. Marcia, Marcia, Marcia!

Every other GT S spec splits the difference between GT and GT C. The all-important 0-60 sprint takes 3.7 seconds in the GT S, compared to 3.9 in the base car and 3.6 in the GT C. Top speed is said to be 192 miles per hour, right between the GT's 188 mph rating and the GT C's 196 mph.

The GT S gets the same wheel, tire and brake setup as the GT C, with staggered 19-inch front and 20-inch wheels, wrapped in 265/35R19 and 295/30R20 tires. Large 15.4-inch brakes reside up front, with smaller 14.2-inch units out back. Mercedes also fits the GT S with the GT C's adaptive damping control, as well as the optional Race mode in the Dynamic Select drive settings.

Visually, the GT S and GT C are basically identical, both inside and out. The only real difference is that while the GT C comes standard with Nappa leather seats, the GT S uses Mercedes' "Artico/Dynamica" leather. And that's, like, barely different.

Look for the GT S Roadster to arrive in Mercedes-Benz showrooms near the end of 2018. Pricing isn't available just yet, but expect it to split the difference between its siblings. With the GT Roadster starting at $124,400 and the GT C Roadster coming in at $157,000, we'd be shocked if the GT S didn't start somewhere in the $140,000-145,000 range.